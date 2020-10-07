IDEA Public Schools add new campuses to the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas — IDEA Public Schools are opening two new schools in La Joya. IDEA officials said they will be adding IDEA La Joya Academy and a College Prep Campus.

Both will open in August 2021 with grades K, 2nd and 6th grade with a new grade added each year until fully scaled as a K through 12th grade campus.

Jill Dominguez, Regional Superintendent – IDEA Public Schools said, “We have counselors that work one-on-one with our students to help them prepare for college. We’re really excited to be able to serve a community that we haven’t yet been able to serve.”

Parents interested in enrolling their children can fill out an IDEA La Joya application for them here.

