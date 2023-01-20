MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA Public School teacher in Mission was arrested Thursday on charges of improper relationship between educator/student, according to Mission Police.

Karen Bereniz Sosa, 27, is accused of an improper relationship with a student that occurred off campus during the school’s winter break at Bentsen Palm Park, Mission Police Investigator Art Flores said.

On Jan. 11, an officer was dispatched to IDEA campus in reference to an alleged improper relationship between a student and educator. Flores confirmed with ValleyCentral that the student confirmed improper conduct by the educator and shared the information with friends, who alerted an adult who reported the information to school administration.

Police allege the student and teacher met off campus at the park, where there was “sexual contact.”

The student told police he received flirty texts and lewd photos from Sosa through Instagram, Flores said.

Sosa was arrested, arraigned and released the same day, according Hidalgo County records.

ValleyCentral reached out to IDEA, who released the following statement:

At IDEA Public Schools, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. IDEA Mission is aware of allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving a staff member. IDEA officials have launched a thorough investigation and are fully cooperating with local law enforcement. The staff member is no longer employed at IDEA Public Schools. As this is an ongoing investigation, all further questions should be directed to the appropriate law enforcement agency. IDEA Public Schools

A Mission municipal court judge set Sosa’s bond at $50,000. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.