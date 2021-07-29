IDEA Mission senior surprised with $16,000 VAMOS Scholarship

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Carlos Perez-Gazca was awarded a VAMOS Scholarship at his home Thursday morning.

Hard work paid off for one IDEA Mission graduate. Carlos Perez-Gazca was surprised with a $16,000 VAMOS scholarship at his front door by the VAMOS organization.

VAMOS is a non-profit organization that provides students with renewable financial assistance for up to four years in college or until they graduate. Scholarships are given to high school seniors from Hidalgo, Starr, and Cameron counties who qualify for Pell Grants and are in good academic standing.

VAMOS representatives from DHR Health, Lone Star National Bank, and H-E-B were there to present the scholarship to Perez-Gazca. The organization planned it as a surprise for him.

“I got a text from the VAMOS coordinator to start the Zoom meeting and she couldn’t hear me. I went to grab some headphones but in my attempt, I hear a loud knock at my door, and my mom opened it,” recalled Perez-Gazca. “To our surprise, there were 20 people outside congratulating me.”

Perez-Gazca plans on attending Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and says that the scholarship will help him, as attending school in another state is more expensive than going to school locally.

“It came at the right time. I’m about to leave Saturday,” said Perez-Gazca. “I’m really excited to go. I’m kind of scared of plane rides because I’ve only ever been on one other plane ride with a group of people to guide me. This time I’m going alone.”

He says he chose Clark University because it resembles the tight-knit community he grew up with at IDEA Mission.

Perez-Gazca credits his parents for instilling a good work ethic in him and his older sister, and he plans on pursuing a career in the medical field.