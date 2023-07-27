SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA Public Schools math teacher was arrested after sending inappropriate texts to a 7th grade student, officials said.

Ryan Raphael Canales was arrested on a charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14, according to Cameron County Jail Records.

A news release from the City of San Benito stated that in April, Canales sent “inappropriate text messages” to a 12-year-old girl, who was at the campus student.

The incident occurred while Canales was a math teacher at the IDEA school in San Benito, and the messages were sent through WhatsApp after school hours, the release stated.

Records show that he was booked into the Cameron County Jail Wednesday, and his bond was set at $50,000.

A statement from IDEA Public Schools stated that that Canales was terminated in late spring after an internal investigation.

The full statement is included below: