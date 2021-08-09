IDEA La Joya College Prep opens its doors to students for the first time

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya IDEA College Prep opened its doors to students for the first time on Aug. 9.

La Joya IDEA Principal, Eduardo Varela Facio said the school’s main goal for students this year is to close the gap in reading and math.

According to the Texas Tribune, only 35% of students were at a satisfactory level for math compared to 50% in 2019.

Due to the low numbers in reading and math, Varela Facio added that the academy plans to make adjustments to how students will receive in-person instruction.

“We assess students. We place them in small groups and we serve them and give them the intervention they need for them to grow,” said Varela Facio. “What we’re pushing a lot this year is growth and making goals that are very accessible to students and that they’re gonna be able to reach and be successful.”

Varela Facio told ValleyCentral that although in-person learning during a pandemic will be challenging, the school will also be taking as many safety precautions this year to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“I think we have very robust safety here at our campus and it starts all the way from entering the campus,” said Varela Facio.

Those safety precautions include hand sanitizing stations at every entrance, bathroom, and classroom. The school will also disinfect frequently touched surfaces as well as add plexiglass dividers to every student’s desk to ensure appropriate distancing.

According to Varela Facio, there will also be screening for both students and teachers. The screening will include symptomatic questions and a temperature check.

Varela Facio added that there are still spots open for the academy. To enroll, visit their website or call (956) 766-3100.