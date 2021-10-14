IDEA Edinburg student nominates teacher for NSHSS Award

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA Edinburg College Preparatory AP Human Geography teacher has been awarded the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction from the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).

The district’s news release said Amanda Calderon was nominated by one of her students for her outstanding dedication and commitment to excellence in her profession.

“I feel so incredibly honored to have received this award, especially from my students,” said Calderon. “I always build a relationship with my students when they walk through my classroom door, and from there, they are motivated to push themselves to surpass the limits in my class. I teach them material that can be used in the real world so that they are driven to better understand not just in my class, but in all places outside of school.”

Calderon has been with IDEA Public Schools for eight years, is a master teacher at IDEA Edinburg, and is the first to be recognized for this NSHSS award, said the district.

Student Joel Quintanilla said he selected Calderon for this award because, “she made a genuine effort to get to know me for who I am, and I truly enjoyed her class. She pushes me every day.”