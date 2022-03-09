BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Data Corporation (IDC) announced they have chosen the city of Brownsville as one of the finalists in the Digital Equity and Accessibility category.

In a Facebook post, the city announced its status and voting criteria.

IDC’s description for Brownsville’s finalist status is as follows:

The City of Brownsville is actively addressing the critical issue of digital equity and accessibility regarding the digital divide within the City. According to the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA), Brownsville has consistently ranked as one the least connected cities in the United States, with 47.13% of households without broadband of any kind and 67% of households who do not have cable, a digital subscriber line (DSL), or fiber broadband. As a result, nearly half of the City of Brownsville’s residents struggle to access the internet, conduct personal business, or complete schoolwork. The digital divide was initially addressed pre-COVID-19 and is currently being addressed through the pandemic as the need for connectivity is imperative. In July 2020, Lit Communities (BTX Fiber) began working with Brownsville on a Citywide broadband feasibility study and digital inclusion plan. The City’s plan consisted of a comprehensive plan for a fiber-optic network owned by both the public and private partners, including last-mile fiber to the premise. Currently, the City is embarking on a 24-month effort to develop its own 93-mile middle-mile backbone network utilizing $19.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, allowing for further opportunities to work with private partners such as BTX Fiber to deploy last-mile services in priority areas of the community. Additionally, the City’s proposed network will connect 32 anchor institutions including city facilities, Police, Fire, EMS, and public parks.

Voting is open to the public and can be found HERE.