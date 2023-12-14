PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Primera will have an ice skating rink for community members to enjoy as part of the city’s second annual Winter Festival.

The artificial ice rink was unveiled Wednesday by city officials for the event set to run from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at the city’s community center, located at 22893 Stuart Place Road.

Primera City Commissioner Chuck Navarro said the rink was built to give locals a chance to experience something that they had never experienced before.

This year the city says it is going bigger, with a wider rink for families to enjoy.

“We want people to come by and see what we have to offer,” Navarro said.

Community leaders want families to know that the city is making an effort to improve the quality of life.

The ice rink will only be here for one day so community members encourage the community to come out and experience something different.

The festival, open to the public, will feature live music along with food trucks and family fun, the release stated.