ICE officer arrested for sexually assaulting a minor for months

COMBES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Enforcement and Removal Officer for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor.

The girl, whose identity was not released, made an outcry to the Valley Baptist Medical Center that she was a victim of sexual assault, according to Combes PD.

The hospital forwarded the report to Combes PD on Oct. 5. Investigators later found that Juan Lopez, 48, had sexually assaulted the victim over the last four months.

The man turned himself in the same day a warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 12.

Lopez is pending a $75,000 bond and is facing a second-degree felony which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to $10,000.

ValleyCentral has reached out to ICE and is waiting for a response.