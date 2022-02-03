HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two suspects facing charges for the death of their stepfather who was accused of sexually assaulting their half-sister have now received detainers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to police, ICE has placed detainers on Alejandro and Christian Treviño, who are accused of murdering Gabriel Quintanilla, 43, on Jan. 20. ICE detainers request law enforcement agencies to alert ICE if an undocumented migrant accused of a crime is removed from their custody. ICE would then detain these people and place them in their custody.

Both Treviño brothers are not legally present to live in the United States.

Additionally, the Treviño brothers’ attorneys are seeking to lower the bond placed on them.

Christian faces a $1.5 million bond, meanwhile, Alejandro faces a $1 million bond charge. Both face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in criminal activity. However, Christian also faces a capital murder charge as he’s the one accused of fatally injuring Quintanilla.

A motion has been filed to lower these bonds. In the request, Alejandro’s attorney, Stephen C. Barrera, argues the high bond total effectively creates a “no bond” situation because his client does not have the funds to pay for his bond.

Similarly, Christian’s attorney, Carlos A. Garcia, notes that his family does not have the funds to pay for his bond and that his client has a spotless criminal record and has lived in the United States since he was four years old.

According to police, Quintanilla was accused of sexual assault by his nine-year-old daughter on Jan. 20.

When Alejandro and Christian heard they confronted Quintanilla at the residence, which resulted in a physical fight, police said. Quintanilla then left the residence.

Christian ran after Quintanilla and found him outside an apartment complex down the road in Pharr.

Police then say Alejandro and a driver of a red Dodge Charger, identified as Juan Melendez, caught up and joined the assault towards Quintanilla.

Melendez was not related to Quintanilla but was a friend to Christian and Alejandro.

The three suspects left the complex and dropped off Alejandro at his residence. The other two changed vehicles and drove back in a white Ford F-150. Authorities say the suspects found Quintanilla walking along Veterans Road alone and injured.

Quintanilla was severely beaten for the third time. According to police, Quintanilla was placed in the bed of the truck and taken to Mccoll and Whalen Road where he was dropped off in an open field. Officials believe he was still alive at the time he was left at the location.

Alejandro, 18, Christian, 17, and Melendez, 19, were all arrested in an ensuing investigation after Quintanilla’s body was found.

At a press conference, Pharr police stated that the suspects face capital murder charges specifically because they kidnapped Quintanilla and removed personal items from the body.

The investigation has revealed that Quintanilla was severely beaten with brass knuckles and that he suffered severe head trauma.

More than 450 thousand people have signed a petition on Change.org asking for the release of the suspects.