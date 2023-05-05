HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 133 men and women were deported to Guatemala this morning from Valley International Airport in Harlingen.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said all of the migrants were from Guatemala and that they were all expulsions under Title 42. Deportees were restrained, according to ICE policy.

ICE Air said food, water, and bathroom breaks are provided as needed by the migrants during the flight.

ICE conducts dozens of repatriation flights a week from 12 planes across the country, as part of the agency’s ongoing immigration enforcement process.

“The agency’s air transportation division facilitates the transfer and removal of noncitizens via commercial airlines and chartered flights in support of ICE field offices and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) initiatives,” a release from ICE stated.

This year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has increased removals and returns to 225,483, as compared to 170,896 over the same period in 2022.