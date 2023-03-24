HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Harlingen arrested seven migrants during a nationwide enforcement effort between March 4 and March 13, according to a news release.

Officials identified the seven as having been convicted of crimes such as domestic violence, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, burglary, unlawful possession or use of a firearm, drug distribution or trafficking, or driving under the influence, or some who had released from incarceration on parole or placed on community probation under supervision.

“Great work by our officers in identifying and apprehending these individuals who pose a threat to public safety,” said ERO Harlingen acting Field Office Director Miguel Vergara.

Those arrested include:

A 35-year-old citizen of Mexico in Pharr, convicted by the Hidalgo County Court in Edinburg of driving while intoxicated and racing on a highway in October 2016.

A 56-year-old citizen of Mexico in Laredo, convicted by the Webb County Court, in Laredo of driving while intoxicated in July 2022.

A 62-year-old citizen of Guatemala, in Mission, convicted in the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, in Corpus Christi of illegal reentry in February 2019.

A 24-year-old citizen of Mexico, in Laredo, convicted in the Webb County Court, in Laredo of driving while intoxicated in October 2022.

A 38-year-old citizen of Mexico, in Laredo, convicted in the 341st District Court in Laredo, of burglary of a habitation in July 2015.

A 29-year-old citizen of Mexico, in Brownsville, convicted in the 103rd District Court in Brownsville, of felony possession of marijuana in August 2022.

A 51-year-old citizen of Mexico, in Donna, convicted in the United State District Court, Southern District of Texas, in McAllen of illegal reentry in November 2019.

The public can report crimes and suspicious activity at 1-866-347-2423 or complete the online tip form.