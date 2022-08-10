MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IBC-Bank-McAllen is partnering with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for its 2022 Strut for the Cure fashion show.

The community of McAllen and surrounding areas are encouraged to participate in fundraiser.

“IBC Bank has been a proud supporter of MD Anderson for many years,” said Edna Posada, IBC-Bank-McAllen board director and chair.

Cancer survivor and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley graduate, Jackie Rodriguez, will serve as IBC Bank’s campaign ambassador. Additionally, Rodriguez will be a special guest at Strut for the Cure as a testament to MD Anderson research and treatment.

“Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those impacted by cancer,” said Adrian Villarreal, IBC-Bank-McAllen CEO.

MD Anderson is ranked number one in cancer care by the U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Hospitals” annual survey.

IBC Bank has been serving communities in Texas and Oklahoma since 1966. IBC recently made the Forbes list of top eight banks in Texas and was among the “World’s Best Banks 2021” list.

The fashion show will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Embassy Suites Ballroom located at 800 Convention Center Blvd, in McAllen.