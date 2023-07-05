HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IBC Bank is offering a program to improve access to mortgage credit and homeownership opportunities to applicants living in high minority areas.

ValleyCentral spoke with two realtors about why so many people have been unable to buy and might be looking for a program like this.

High interest rates, an increase in home values and lack of properties available have made things tough for home buyers – especially first time home buyers.

“According to the national association of realtors, the first-time homebuyer is now 36 years of age that was as of 2020 36 years of age, because people just can’t afford to buy a house,” explained Marilyn Hardison, a veteran Rio Grande Valley realtor.

In a recent statement, IBC Bank wrote, “studies show the top reasons of denials for minorities are credit score, debt-to-income ratio, and loan-to-value ratio.“

One realtor says many people do not seem to know the importance avoiding a bad debt to income ratio. A lot of the problem goes back to school.

“They don’t teach you about your credit, how important your credit is. How to take care of your credit, and how you’re going to, how it’s going to play a big factor into the future. Take care of your credit, again, your credit is everything,” explained Leticia Valdez, realtor, LV Real Estate Group.

The IBC Community Homeownership Program offer eligibility based on income and property location, designed to offer a zero down payment with a grant of up to $10,000 for closing costs and out of pocket expenses.

The realtors both agree to learn about this, talk to those in the business.

“You just have to talk to the lender and see, see what programs that they have,” Hardison noted.

“The start would be finding a realtor that’s going to educate you and give you all the options. The first step to find a real estate agent is check, check out the reviews,” Valdez said.

And of course, there’s the old-fashioned rule for anyone looking to get into any program to buy a house: save.

“So perhaps maybe setting up a system in fact, I was reading the other day that encourages young people to save 14 to 15% of their earnings, every month,” Hardison suggested.

She says, though many are choosing to rent, it is always a good deal to buy real estate.

To qualify for this IBC Bank Affordable Home Loan Solutions program, prospective buyers must meet a variety of eligibility criteria. IBC also recommend speaking with a mortgage advisor.