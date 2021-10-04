‘I was told I had breast cancer’: Mission resident recounts the last year of her life

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission resident and breast cancer survivor, Amanda Flores was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

Flores was working out at home because she didn’t want to go to the gym during the COVID-19 pandemic. While she was doing kettlebell swings, she had thought she pulled a muscle.

Later that night, Flores performed a self-breast examination and found a lump.

Flores said she coincidentally had a gynecologist appointment already set up that week, and so she brought the lump to her physician’s attention. When her doctor was made aware of the lump, Flores was told she needed immediate further examination.

“I went through the mammogram. I went through the ultrasound and then September 18 is when I was told that I had breast cancer,” said Flores.

Flores was originally diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer meaning that there was a growth of abnormal, but non-invasive cells forming in the lobules.

However, during Flores’ mastectomy, her surgeon tested three of her lymph nodes and they all came back positive for cancerous cells. Her surgeon removed all three, but Flores was now categorized as a stage 3B, meaning her cancer spread into the lymph nodes in the center of the chest.

After finding out that her cancer had spread, Flores’ entire treatment plan was set for a different course.

“I went through the whole chemo; six rounds of chemo and that was just very difficult for me,” added Flores.

Now, a year later, Flores is a breast cancer survivor and said she is grateful for where she is right now. “I’m able to live my life and enjoy every single day of moving forward.”

According to South Texas Health System family physician, Dr. Martha Cano breast cancer is not the most lethal. Lung cancer is the most dangerous, but breast cancer falls behind it.

Each year, nearly 300,000 Americans receive a breast cancer diagnosis making up 30% of all cancers.

In an effort to help women catch breast cancer early, STHS will be offering ‘Mammo Mondays’ through the month of October.

‘Mammo Mondays’ will be offered at the special pricing of $55 for 2D and $150 for 3D mammograms with the radiologist’s interpretation fee included. The 3D will only be available at the McAllen campus. Insurance will not be needed.

If appointments happen to fill up during October, STHS will honor the appointments through November as long as you make the appointment in October, according to STHS’s Assistant Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Tom Castaneda.

To schedule an appointment, visit South Texas Health System.