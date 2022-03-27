RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has now been three years since the world shut down due to COVID-19, but the pandemic isn’t over yet as the virus is still landing patients in the hospital, including in the Rio Grande Valley.

Carmen Chapa, a recent COVID-19 patient told ValleyCentral she felt sick on January 25, but when she called for an ambulance and was tested, it came back negative.

Chapa continued to feel sick and said she knew it was more serious than the common cold, so she called the ambulance again to get retested. Her test came back positive.

“I ended up in the hospital. I was unconscious in the ICU,” stated Chapa.

According to Chapa, she was unconscious for nearly three weeks and awoke on February 12 at the Rio Grande Regional.

When Chapa awoke, she said the first thing she noticed was her daughter, Cindy standing beside her.

“Honestly, I thought I was dead because my mind kept going through all these different things,” said Chapa. “I thought I was living in a cartoon world.”

Chapa asked her daughter what she was doing there because she couldn’t believe she was still alive.

Cindy began showing her, her iPhone where she was on Facetime with other family members to show it was all real.

Cindy said family members would Facetime her on a daily basis and tell Chapa to open her eyes.

Family members were unable to visit in person due to hospital Covid protocols.

Chapa was allowed one “designated visitor” and so, that was Cindy.

“I took FMLA from work. At that moment I just called work and they said, ‘No. You go ahead. You need to take care of your mom.’ I went straight to the hospital and was with her side every single day,” said Cindy.

Although Chapa had Cindy by her side, for the first time ever in 54 years of marriage, Chapa was separated from her husband, Heberto for a total of 51 days.

“I really missed him. Although I would see his face just about every day, I missed him because I know he depends a lot on me and that hurt me,” added Chapa.

After weeks of Chapa keeping her faith, she was able to reunite with Heberto on March 18.

When Chapa was diagnosed with Covid, she was fully vaccinated with Johnson and Johnson, but due to underlying health conditions with her kidney and previous surgeries, she was deemed at higher risk, according to Cindy.

Although home with her family again, Chapa is struggling to walk on her own as she said all of her muscles went limp when she was unconscious, but Cindy said Chapa is making a full recovery and making small improvements every day.

Chapa said she wants her experience to show as a testament that life has not gone back to normal yet despite positive case numbers decreasing and mandates being lifted.

According to the CDC, there are currently 13,293 Covid patients hospitalized. Of that, 178.3 patients are admitted as new patients every week in Texas.

“Everybody who has not gotten their Covid vaccine, please go out and get vaccinated. It helps,” said Chapa.

For the latest numbers on Covid, visit the CDC website.