SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 14-year-old was struck by a car while trying to cross the road Monday morning, authorities say.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday when a 14-year-old student was hit while crossing the street on the 300 block of South Oscar Williams Road, not far from San Benito High School.

The student told officers he saw the cars coming and thought he had enough time to get across the busy four-lane road. Officers reported that the student was not crossing the street at a designated crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the accident scene and is cooperating with police. The student was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.