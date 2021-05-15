“I think I screamed,” prom season for McAllen high schools is back

MCALLEN (KVEO) – Prom is one of the many traditions that high school students build memories of, although 2020’s prom was cancelled due to the pandemic for many students.

This year that’s no longer the case for McAllen high schools after McAllen ISD’s superintendent made allowances for high schools to have proms.

McAllen High School Principal Albert Canales tried to keep everyone calm just in case prom was yet again cancelled.

“It could happen you know, things are getting better, we see people getting vaccinated let’s just play it day by day see if these numbers come down, and then we got the word,” said Canales.

Canales says that the McAllen Independent School District (ISD) Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez told him about a month ago that high schools can have proms but there are conditions.

“You got to still keep your mask on, we want you to sit at the table where your friends are at and make sure there’s no more than 4 to 6 at the table,” said Canales. “It’ll be an outdoor facility still this year we’re having it at Quinta Mazatlan lawn, so we wanna definitely thank them for having the opportunity to have our prom there.”

Despite the venue of the prom being outdoors there is a limited capacity.

“We’re right at 400 and as of right now I want to say our numbers are right around 350 so we already sent mail out to the kids an email saying we only got 50 more spots,” said Canales.

But that limit McAllen ISD says won’t exclude students that have not been vaccinated.

“We’re still gonna have them do temp checks.” Canales goes on to say, “those that get to go to prom I would say as part of their high school closure.”

With prom nearing seniors like Skylar Larfarell who bought her prom dress last week says she was so excited that the school could have a prom this year.

“I think I screamed. I was actually sitting in here with JRod and I started screaming because I was so happy,” said Larfarell.

As for slow dancing at prom, McAllen ISD says it will be on a case by case basis but Prom Coordinator Jennifer Rodriguez says as for this high school that will be allowed.

“It could be difficult at some point sometimes but as long as we have chaperones there to help Guide are students,” said Canales.

McAllen High School’s prom will start at 8 p.m. at Quinta Mazatlan and Rodriguez says they were so blessed to have so many people donate from businesses to political candidates to parents of both juniors and seniors.