SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of South Padre Island and Republic Services is promoting the “I Love SPI” campaign.

The city’s news release said the campaign, which will run until Feb. 14, promotes adding extra brush and bulky item pick-up service to the regular monthly service.

Residents may place the brush and bulky items at the front of their property for collection, according to the city of South Padre Island.

“People spotted participating in the campaign may be awarded an “I Love SPI” T-shirt,” said Victor Baldovinos, environmental health director. “Please take advantage and clear your property of debris and unwanted bulky items to prepare for the busy season.”

Residents are encouraged to bring recyclable items to the regular recycling drop-off service held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the community center at 4501 Padre Blvd.

Recyclable items accepted include #1 and #2 plastics, office paper, newspaper, cardboard, tin, and aluminum.

For more information,call the Environmental Health Services Department at 956-761-8123.