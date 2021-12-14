“I feel a lot safer”: vaccine clinic in Harlingen reaches out to underprivileged communities

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (HCISD) is making it easier for families to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The main reason some people were able to become vaccinated at the clinic was because of the location.

HCISD, The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Harlingen Housing Authority, and Su Clinicia partnered to provide a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics from Dec. 13 through Dec. 16 for those ages 5 and older.

The district said they wanted to reach the families and where they are living. Hilda Benavides, Executive Director of the Harlingen Housing Authority said, “it is for underprivileged individuals, but you know you walk in, and you want to get vaccinated whether you live here or you don’t we are wanting you to come in and get vaccinated.”

10-year-old Melody Hawk, a 5th grader at Sam Houston Elementary, said she got the vaccine because of her fear of being unsafe.

“Before I didn’t have the shot I was a little worried to go to places because I didn’t have the shot and I wasn’t vaccinated. I wasn’t fully safe,” said Hawk.

Although 14-year-old Fidencio Reza is afraid of needles he said becoming vaccinated gave him a huge comfort.

“This virus is so deadly. So taking the vaccine will eliminate chances of you getting it which is a really nice thing and an important thing to have,” said Reza.

The school district and local partners are trying to make their vaccine clinic different by having it in neighborhoods that were not able to receive the vaccine before.

“It’s nice because some people don’t have a car to travel so they move it closer to people which is a cool thing for everyone to get the vaccine,” said Reza.

Ericka Ochoa said she had all of her children vaccinated because she felt like the time was right.

“It’s just for the safety of my kids because everyone is getting it and I would rather be safe than sorry,” said Ochoa.

The next available vaccine clinics are happening on Thursday, Dec.14 at Bonita Park Family Learning Center, Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Le Moyne Gardens Family Learning Center, and Thursday, Dec.16 at Sunset Terrace Family Learning Center.

All clinics will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To schedule an appointment call Su Clinica at 956-363-6000 option 7.