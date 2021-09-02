‘I Am Brave’ virtual challenge event aims to spread awareness of child abuse

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The ‘I Am Brave’ October Wellness and Awareness Challenge aims to spread awareness of child abuse.

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Cameron and Willacy Counties’ Event and Volunteer Coordinator Debbie Rodriguez, said the challenge is a safe and interactive way for the community to support.

Rodriguez said the organization has inherited over 300 new prevention advocates throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Despite the challenges they have faced with the pandemic, she said federal grants have continued to help their services.

“We want people to know who we are, we want the conversation to get started and we want people to know that child abuse is not tolerated or any type of abuse to anyone is not tolerated,” she said.

Rodriguez said she is excited about this year’s virtual run challenge and wants people to know that it will also be a tribute to Monica Castillo, a four-year-old girl who was abused by her mother.

According to Rodriguez, Castillo was a brave girl who helped inspire the slogan, “I Am Brave.” She said Castillo’s life impacted many children and families throughout the RGV.

Rodriguez said because of Castillo, there is a space where children have a voice.

Rodriguez said funding is vital because it helps provide free resources like therapy. When registering for the event, there is a donation fee of $25 or more to participate.

She said people can register on their own or as a team with friends or co-workers.

The challenge will take place the entire month of October.

Rodriguez added she is grateful for the continuous support the community has provided to them during difficult times and encourages anyone who wants to help or support to reach out.

Those interested in participating in this year’s challenge can register here.