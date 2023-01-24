PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction on the SH495 underpass at I-69C will prompt temporary nightly closures this week.

The closure began Monday and will be in effect every day through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

All work is weather permitting.

On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation issued an update for the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project. The release stated that in December, crews completed construction on the straddle bend that supports the connector as it crosses over the I-2 main lanes.

Additionally, concrete girders for the future Edinburg to Harlingen, DC3, and McAllen to Edinburg, DC2, direct connectors were recently installed.