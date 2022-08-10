PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Demolition and construction for the I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange project is prompting an additional temporary detour route, to begin this weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the traffic switch is scheduled to take place between 8 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday. Detours and construction will impact drivers commuting on eastbound Interstate 2 from McAllen who plan to merge onto northbound I-69C to Edinburg.

The existing McAllen to Edinburg direct connector at the Pharr Interchange will be closed during the detour.

To access the new temporary route, motorists must drive past the Interchange on eastbound I-2 toward San Juan, take exit 147B and stay left, a release stated.

From the I-2 eastbound frontage road, drivers will then loop around at Raul Longoria, access the westbound I-2 main lanes and take the Edinburg connector to I-69C north.

Traffic will be rerouted for eight months to a dedicated lane with no traffic signals. A message board and directional signage will be in place to direct drivers on the road.

Completion of the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project is expected in late 2023.