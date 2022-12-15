PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Main lanes on Interstate 2 will be fully closed nightly in Pharr through Monday.

The main lanes between the eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Gumwood Street in Pharr. The lane closures are scheduled to remain in place through Monday as part of the I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project.

The closure is expected to take place from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, with the following dates as backup:

Friday, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Saturday, from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Sunday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to the exit on Cage Boulevard. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the exit on Sugar Road. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.