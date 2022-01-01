Husband, wife discovered charred on ranch, investigation underway

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of three individuals discovered charred Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. Starr County Sheriffs Deputies responded to a possible explosion on FM 1017.

Upon arrival officers discovered three bodies charred next to two fuel tanks, containing gasoline and diesel fuel.

It was later determined that two of the individuals found were a husband and wife, the third person is believed to be a ranch hand.

Identification of the individuals will not be released at the time, pending notification of the next of kin.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene by the Justice of the Peace, Ronnie Alaniz. Autopsies have been ordered.

At this time foul play is not suspected.

The Starr County Sheriffs Office will continue to investigate the incident alongside the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office.