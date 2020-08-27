Hurricane Laura prompts National Weather Service in Brownsville to take over

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Hurricane Laura is making its way into Louisiana causing the National Weather Service in Lake Charles to evacuate. Now, the weather service in Brownsville is taking over.

“They don’t want to take any chances by having the office flooded and having people that could actually be in harm’s way,” said Barry Goldsmith, Warning Coordinator Meteorologist for the National Weather service in Brownsville.

According to Goldsmith, the National Weather Service has multiple backup locations around the country for situations like these. Which is why the Brownsville location is stepping in to provide information to residents in Louisiana.

“We turn the switch here and we make ourselves Lake Charles even though we don’t live there, we’re acting like we are there so we’re doing everything from providing the forecast, to providing the warnings particularly on the hurricane side,” said Goldsmith.

The national weather service is also taking over the phone lines. Goldsmith said they have already received over two to three dozen calls from residents asking for advice.

“We train to be able to fill in when an office is [at] capacity in some way, in this case requiring evacuations and we do the job for them and we do it equally as well as they would for us,” said Goldsmith.

As they take on this new role, Goldsmith hopes residents have evacuated before Hurricane Laura hits.

“They are under mandatory evacuation and we really hope people are evacuating especially for Lake Charles. We know that the coastal area is going to be really wiped out with floodwaters,” said Goldsmith.