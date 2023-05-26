HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a storm forms and heads towards land, it’s up to meteorologists to inform you whether it be from your local TV station or the National Weather Service.

It’s those same meteorologists at the NWS who issue watches and warnings to help protect you.

To find out what is happening with a hurricane, a specially designed plane flies into the eye of the storm. They are called hurricane hunters.

Nick Underwood is the program integration engineer for the NOAA hurricane hunters and has been flying through hurricanes for over six years. Underwood has experienced big named storms including hurricanes Harvey, Michael, Laura, and Ian.

He said flying through a hurricane is like being on a wooden roller coaster that is inside an automatic car wash.

“There is lots of vibration, there’s lots of getting bounced around, there’s wind and rain flapping against the windows and that’s as you’re going through the storm,” Underwood said. “Once you break into the eye, especially for larger hurricanes (category 3 and above), then you get clear skies above, no turbulence, the winds drop to pretty much nothing, and it becomes just like any other commercial flight.”

He said while in the air, his team deploys expendables called “Dropsondes” from the aircraft.

“So, as we’re flying through the storm, we’re launching those,” Underwood said. “As they’re falling to the ocean, they’re collecting pressure, temperature, humidity, wind speed, and wind direction data.”

There are also probes on the wing of the aircraft that measure all kinds of flight-level data: the winds, the pressures, and the temperatures.

“And all of the data we’re collecting gets sent to the national hurricane center and other forecasters in real-time,” Underwood said.

Hurricane hunters are also working toward continuing to provide a seven-day forecast to let the public know early about severe weather.

“The better we can do, the more time, the more preparation we can give to people, the more lives we can save, the better people can prepare their homes and communities,” Underwood said.