Hurricane Hanna disaster assistance available in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Help is now available for businesses and people hurt by Hurricane Hanna. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has declared a disaster in six Texas counties, including all counties located in the Valley.

Governor Greg Abbott requested the disaster assistance from the SBA in August, and the federal loans will help finance recovery efforts for businesses and residents affected by the disaster.

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged during the disaster.

SBA assistance is available in Brooks, Cameron, Hidalgo, Kenedy, Starr and Willacy counties.

McAllen Mayor, Jim Darling says with FEMA assistance unlikely, he is encouraging everyone who suffered damage to apply.

“We had a lot of flooding a lot of wind damage. We didn’t expect that it came upon us, it was supposed to be North of here. I think a lot of people were a little less prepared than we normally are for these kinds of storms and hurricanes, so we’ve had quite a bit of damage. I know over in McAllen we’ve had water in some homes,” says Mayor Darling.

Businesses and non-profits can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace business assets including real estate, or equipment. Disaster loans up to $200 thousand are available for homeowners to repair or replace damaged items, or for homes that were destroyed.

Up to $40 thousand is available for homeowners and renters to replace damaged property.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA is launching their virtual business recovery center and virtual disaster loan outreach center. The center is open seven days a week and will be open 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

If you would like more information about the loans you can click here. You can also give them a call at (800)-659-2955.