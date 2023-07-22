MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 32nd annual Hunter’s and Sportsman’s Expo is back in McAllen for a three-day convention.

The expo will be open at the McAllen Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Hunter’s Expo has over 200 exhibits for sports enthusiasts, hunters, and the Addington’s World Archery Show.

Justin Curl, President of the Hunter’s Expo said the event provides the opportunity to reach thousands of hunters and sportsmen.

Curl added hunters and sportsmen spend over a billion dollars annually on hunting equipment, trips, and other related services.

The expo will also provide many snacks and drinks, such as pickles, pecans, sauces, chupacabra spice-flavored chips, and more.

“We started off with just pure aguas frescas, but we wanted to do it really good, so we only use real sugar and real fruit, nothing else,” said Miriam Silva, owner of Frescas Artinial Waters 956.

Silva added they began branching out in different items to their menu, such as olives preparadas and Micheladas in Cantaritos, which originated in Jalisco.

Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, and free for children 12 and under.