Hunger Action Month bring awareness of food insecurity in the RGV

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The month of September is officially Hunger Action Month.

The month is dedicated to taking a stand against hunger by getting involved with volunteering or donating to help fight hunger across the nation.

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley in Pharr is one of Feeding America’s 199 locations in the nation and they are helping bring awareness of food insecurity in the area.

The Food Bank of the RGV’s CEO, Libby Salinas, said there are one in two children in RGV colonias and rural areas that go to bed hungry and one in four children going to bed hungry across the rest of the Rio Grande Valley.

Salinas explained that the pandemic increased the need for food locally.

“We are almost at 80 million pounds of food that have gone out since the start of the pandemic. It has brought out people that normally would not have been in our lines,” said Salinas.

She said the food bank is available to help anyone in need of assistance with food, regardless of a person’s situation or economic status.

Salinas explained that members of the community can also get involved with Hunger Action Month, by donating and volunteering.

“Maybe give up your coffee for one day and donate whatever you would have spent on that coffee, donate it to the food bank,” said Salinas.

The color theme for Hunger Action Month is orange, according to Salinas.

She said wearing orange and posting on social media with the hashtag “#HAM” for Hunger Action Month, or the hashtag “#HAD” for Hunger Action Day on Sept. 17, will help spread awareness.

If you are interested in donating to Feeding America or the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, you can donate through their websites.