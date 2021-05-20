Hundreds of pounds of Marijuana found in Hidalgo tunnel

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents working near the city of Hidalgo discovered a large amount of marijuana inside of a tunnel.

According to a release, agents in Hidalgo discovered the man-made tunnel leading to a water drainage system on Wednesday night.

Agents searched the area and located 30 bundles of marijuana tied together. In total, the bundles of marijuana weighed 135 pounds and are worth more than $100 thousand. Agents turned over the marijuana to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Additionally, agents located two Mexican nationals inside of the drainage system travelling through the tunnel. Agents processed these individuals accordingly, said the release.