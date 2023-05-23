RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society Mission and Harlingen locations are at risk of euthanization due to over capacity.

Both locations are asking the community to help find fosters families, volunteers or adopters to cut down on the over capacity of animals at the shelters/

The humane society says the recent storms have lead to an increase in lost animals, causing them to be over capacity. The shelter says they need to find homes for nearly two dozens animals in the next day in order not to euthanize them.

All adoption fees for dogs are currently waived. Additionally, all adopted pets will have all their vaccinations, dewormer, preventatives for flea, ticks and heartworms, microchipped and either be spayed or neutered or have an appointment at no cost.

For those who are interested in fostering a pet, the humane society offers fostering for free. The clinic will provide the foster family food, toys and any other pet care items the pet may need.

Fosters have the chance to meet with shelter officials and customize how long they would like to take care of the pet. The foster can last from a couple of hours to a few months.

The humane society says it wants to continue its goal of being a no-kill shelter in the Valley and is asking for the community’s help to sustain it.

The humane society is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and are located at 227 Abelino Farias St. in Mission and 1106 Markowsky Ave. in Harlingen.

For more information, you can contact them at (956) 428-1022.