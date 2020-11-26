Humane society says consider commitment before gifting a pet for holidays

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Are you thinking about giving a pet as a present this holiday season? There are a couple of things to consider before gifting a furry friend.

For instance, the average commitment of a pet is 10 years, according to the community engagement coordinator at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

“If somebody is considering adopting a pet by all means! Just be sure you’re ready to make that commitment,” said Sarah Cano. “These are 10+ year commitments these pets become a member of our families and we want to remember to treat them as such.”

Cano says that the holidays are still a good time to adopt.

“For a lot of us we have more time off that’s a great time to bring a pet in and acclimate them,” said Cano.

Cano says the Humane Society talks with potential adopters to set them up for success with the adoption process.

In addition, they provide low-cost vaccines once a month and additional services.

“We have the pet food and supply pantry, that is made available to anybody who is needing food or bowls, treats, toys any kind of pet supplies,” said Cano.

Should anyone need to give-up their pet this holiday season, Cano says the shelter is the last resort.

“We always say the shelter should be a last resort, if something happens and you do need to rehome a pet—and we get it there are some situations where that does need to happen,” said Cano. “You need to make sure you’re doing everything in your power they don’t come into the shelter.”

Some options could be reaching out to your community or family first.

The Humane Society is participating in giving Tuesday next week, where they hope to raise $6,000.

Learn more by visiting their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/377308266882967



