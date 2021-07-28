Humane Society of Harlingen waives fees, offers free services as shelter reaches capacity

Have you heard of ValleyCentral’s Pet of the week? 📷Salvador Castro

"We need adopters and fosters right now!"

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Humane Society of Harlingen announced Wednesday that the shelter reached capacity, meaning all kennels are full.

The shelter is offering free spaying and neuter surgery for anybody that can foster a cat or dog for at least two weeks. The shelter will also offer free vaccines and medications for one year for those who adopt from Wednesday to Friday, August 6.

All adoption fees, spaying or neuter deposits are waived until further notice.

“Fostering a pet is always free, easy, and incredibly rewarding! HSH will provide foster parents with everything they will need to care for the pet, including food, toys, and other care items.”

To see an updated list of available pets, please visit hshtx.org/cats and hshtx.org/dogs. Clicking on photos of the pet will take you to a pet profile, which contains more photos and information about the pets.

For more information contact the Humane Society of Harlingen at (956) 425-7297 or by email at info@hshtx.org.