Humane Society of Harlingen to host low cost microchip clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Humane Society of Harlingen (HSH) will host a low cost microchip drive-thru clinic on Saturday, Jan. 23.

The microchip will cost $10 and pre-registration is required before the event. No walk-ins will be accepted.



HSH said having your pet micro-chipped is a painless process that can help reunite pet and owner quickly if they are ever lost.

“Here at the shelter we notice that only 10 to 15 percent of pets that come in are micropchipped. The ones that are, are reunited with their owners almost instantly, and usually it is a same day thing,” said Sarah Cano, Community Engagement Coordinator.

The Human Society of Harlingen is located at 1106 Markowsky Avenue. The drive-thru clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23.

To register for this event click here.