Humane Society of Harlingen to host low-cost community clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Humane Society of Harlingen (HSH) announced they will host a community clinic on May 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. HSH said this will be a pre-registration only clinic.

In the clinic, HSH will be providing discounted vaccinations and medications. Pets must be present in order for medications to be distributed or vaccinations administered.

This will be a drive-thru clinic with an entrance on the 77 Sunshine Strip side of the building. To protect the health and safety of their staff and community, HSH is requiring that anyone coming to the clinic wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth, said HSH.

HSH said spots are filling up quickly, so register your pet now. For more information about registration click here or call 956-425-7297.