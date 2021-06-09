Humane Society of Harlingen to host community pet clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Humane Society will be hosting a pet community clinic on Saturday, June 26.

The drive-thru clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will provide pets with discounted medications and vaccinations.

Those interested in attending must pre-register. Those attending the clinic can use the entrance on the 77 Sunshine Strip side of the building.

A release mentions pets must be present to receive vaccinations and that owners must wear a mask.

To pre-register, click here.