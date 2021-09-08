Humane Society of Harlingen seeks best possible care of animals through donations

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local shelters like the Humane Society of Harlingen are always seeking donations to help continue their mission in providing the best care for sheltered animals.

Elizabeth Gomez Patino, Director of Community Engagement for the shelter, said a lot of the help they receive comes from the community.

“One of our main sources for donations come from the community. If we didn’t get that help from the community we would always be in demand or there would be a shortage of the supplies,” she said.

Patino said donations help employees do their job at the Humane Society of Harlingen. In addition, all donations help provide for fosters and those who are in need of help to care for their pets due to financial circumstances.

Patino said the following listed items are the most needed:

KMR – powder milk for kitties

Sponges

Dawn soap

We and dry dog/cat food

Miracle nipples

Patino said no matter how big or small, every donation is appreciated. She encourages those who are interested in donating to drop off supplies at the shelter from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Patino would also like to remind everyone that they will be hosting a low-cost medication and vaccine clinic on September 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For further questions on the upcoming low-cost medication/vaccine clinic or the donation, process people are encouraged to reach out to the Humane Society of Harlingen or call directly at (956) 425-7297.