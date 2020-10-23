countdown
Humane Society of Harlingen seeking foster volunteers

Local News

by: Xochitl Lagunas

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Humane Society of Harlingen shelter is reaching out to the public in hopes of encouraging people to foster a furry friend. 

With renovations taking place, Community Engagement Coordinator Sarah Cano is in need of more people to foster cats for a short time.

She said, “ what we need right now is for them to find spots outside of the shelter to hang out while renovations are happening.”

Cano shared that people who participate in the foster program get first priority when it comes to adopting an animal at their shelter. 

Director of Operations Melissa Saldaña shares that adoptions have increased by 60%.

According to Saldaña, the community is actively helping, adopting and fostering.

She said, “we need more adopters and people to come save these animals.” 

For further information on how to foster an animal visit the Humane Society of Harlingen’s website.  

