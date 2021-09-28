Humane Society of Harlingen reaches capacity, asks community for help

Have you heard of ValleyCentral’s Pet of the week? 📷Salvador Castro

HARLINGEN, Texas(ValleyCentral) — The Humane Society of Harlingen announced kennels are at capacity and urges the community to help.

The shelter is asking the community to help by adopting or fostering pets. Adoption fees are waived and fostering a pet is always free.

Fosters are provided with all the items needed to care for the pet, including food and toys.

The shelter has a spay and neutering clinic scheduled for next week, and because they are at capacity, they do not have space for animals to rest during recovery, according to HSH.

“Adopting or fostering a pet from our shelter makes an immediate lifesaving impact, for the animal going home and for the incoming animals needing that open kennel,” an HSH spokesperson said in a statement.

