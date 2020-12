HARLINGEN, Texas — The Humane Society of Harlingen (HSH) announced $5 microchipping for your pet. *From 1:30 p.m. through 4:30 p.m. ending on Dec. 31 the HSH is offering the curbside service. The HSH also said you do not have to be a Harlingen resident to take part in the service.

*Humane Society of Harlingen said the service is extended to beyond the first 20 people as noted on their flyer.