Humane Society of Harlingen maintains ‘no kill’ status

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — This month marks one year since the Humane Society of Harlingen has been able to maintain becoming a no-kill shelter.

In order to have the status, a shelter must have a 90-percent save rate for animals in their care.

In the last 12 months, more than 21-hundred animals found forever homes and 362 were reunited with their families.

From March 2019 to March 2020, the save rate was 60 percent, a year later, from March 2020 to March 2021, that save rate went up to 95 percent. Luis Quintanilla, executive director of Humane Society of Harlingen.

Officials said that the community stepped up when the shelter needed help and allowing them to achieve the status.

In the last 12 months:

— 2,122 animals found loving forever homes

— 362 animals were reunited with their families

— 883 animals went into foster care

— 741 animals were transferred to rescue organizations

— 689 cats were returned to the field (sterilized and vaccinated)

— 1,058 spay/neuter surgeries were performed at our new clinic

— 2,987 animals were vaccinated through our monthly clinics

— 921 animals were microchipped

— Zero animals were euthanized for space.