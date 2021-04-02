COVID INFO COVID INFO

Humane Society of Harlingen maintains ‘no kill’ status

Local News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — This month marks one year since the Humane Society of Harlingen has been able to maintain becoming a no-kill shelter.

In order to have the status, a shelter must have a 90-percent save rate for animals in their care.
In the last 12 months, more than 21-hundred animals found forever homes and 362 were reunited with their families.

From March 2019 to March 2020, the save rate was 60 percent, a year later, from March 2020 to March 2021, that save rate went up to 95 percent.

Luis Quintanilla, executive director of Humane Society of Harlingen.

Officials said that the community stepped up when the shelter needed help and allowing them to achieve the status.

In the last 12 months:
— 2,122 animals found loving forever homes
— 362 animals were reunited with their families
— 883 animals went into foster care
— 741 animals were transferred to rescue organizations
— 689 cats were returned to the field (sterilized and vaccinated)
— 1,058 spay/neuter surgeries were performed at our new clinic
— 2,987 animals were vaccinated through our monthly clinics
— 921 animals were microchipped
Zero animals were euthanized for space.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday