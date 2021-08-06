Humane Society of Harlingen extends free medication, vaccine voucher deadline

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Humane Society is extending its voucher program for one year of free medicines and vaccines for all adopted pets.

The shelter is currently at capacity – and says they’re still getting newborn dogs and cats dropped off at the shelter.

But if adopting isn’t something you can do – they recommend fostering. The shelter says to check their website before making any big decisions.

“We do recommend to check that website and if they do have pets already to keep them in separate rooms and ask for more information from our staff because it can get a little difficult with two pets. Especially if that pet isn’t vaccinated,” said Elizabeth Gomez-Patino, Humane Society of Harlingen’s director of community engagement.

They’re also waiving all adoption fees and offering free spay and neuter surgery for anyone able to foster a cat or dog for at least two weeks.

