Humane Society announces Giving Tuesday Ambassador

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Humane Society of Harlingen (HSH) announced Attorney Leah Wise, a Harlingen native, as their Giving Tuesday 2020 Ambassador.

Throughout the week, HSH said they will be sharing stories that highlight the impact that

members of our RGV community have made through their support and partnership with

the Humane Society of Harlingen.

In this holiday season the Humane Society of Harlingen encourages members of the community to join our lifesaving team as an adopter, foster, volunteer or donor.

The support will allow HSH to reinvest in the community and to keep Harlingen a safe place for

pets, said HSH’s news release.

For more information click here or call the Humane Society of Harlingen at 956-425-7297 or info@hshtx.org.