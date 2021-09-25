Human smuggling suspect crashes into tree, flees from scene

Driver wrecks into tree in Hidalgo County (source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents detained nine people after a person suspected of human smuggling crashed into a tree in Hidalgo County and fled from the scene.

According to a release, McAllen Border Patrol agents witnessed multiple people entering a Ford Explorer near the Rio Grande on Sept. 21.

The agents later attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however, the driver refused to stop.

A pursuit began in which the driver drove the vehicle off the roadway onto a ranch through thick brush.

During the course of the chase, the vehicle hit a tree head-on.

Upon impact, multiple people, including the driver, fled from the vehicle in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

Agents apprehended nine people at the scene and later determined they were all illegally present in the United States, according to the release.

The driver fled the scene and was not located.

No information was provided on the processing of the captured individuals.