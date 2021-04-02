Human smuggling incidents lead to over 80 arrests

EDINBURG, Texas — The U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) agents said they disrupted five human smuggling events that resulted in the arrest of 86 people who crossed the border illegally.

On Wednesday McAllen Border Patrol Station agents said they responded to a call for assistance from the Mission Police Department. The police received a report of a possible human smuggling stash house.

According to the news release, agents and officers arrived on the scene and discovered 13 people being harbored in a trailer home. They were identified as nationals of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

Later that evening, RGV agents said they attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a white Ford F-350 near Linn/San Manuel. The suspect vehicle stopped after it crashed into a nearby ranch fence. Agents observed the occupants of the truck flee into the brush.

A search of the area led to the apprehension of two people from Honduras. The subjects were transported to the Kingsville Border Patrol Station for processing.

On Friday, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station observed multiple subjects make landfall on the U.S. Riverbank. Agents, a K-9 team, and the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the group of subjects making landfall.

The service K-9 tracked the group of people to a residence in Rio Grande City. They observed fresh mud on the walls of the house near a window ledge and requested the assistance of the Rio Grande City Police Department. Authorities discovered eight illegal aliens inside the residence. They were transported to the RGC Station for processing.

In addition, RGV agents said they apprehended 63 illegal aliens from two separate human smuggling events that occurred earlier in the week, said the news release.

Border Patrol processed the subjects accordingly.