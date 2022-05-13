RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol Station agents disrupted a human smuggling attempt that ended in a pursuit and crash.

On Tuesday, MCS camera operators noticed a red Chevrolet loading migrants into the vehicle in a well-known smuggling area near Sullivan City.

Moments later, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers discovered the vehicle and attempted to initiate a vehicle stop.

Courtesy: United States Customs and Border Protection

The driver failed to yield and led troopers in a vehicle pursuit.

The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle causing a rollover, several occupants were then seen exiting the vehicle.

MCS agents apprehended four migrants, three of the individuals were transported to a local hospital due to injuries.

The driver was not located.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.