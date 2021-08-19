Human smuggling attempt ends in crash, leaves car in blaze

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety and Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrested multiple migrants after a failed human smuggling attempt that caused a firey accident.

On Monday, August 16 agents from the Laredo South Station responded to a tip of a “suspicious gray Dodge sedan traveling north on U.S. Highway 83 from the Webb/Zapata county line,” according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents located the car near Magana Hein Road and requested assistance from Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations and Texas DPS.

Texas DPS attempted to perform a vehicle stop however the car refused to yield.

The car fled north and later crashed with a vehicle while attempting to do a U-turn, causing a rollover. The driver and passengers of the dodge attempted to flee from the crash but were quickly arrested.

Laredo Fire Department quickly responded to the crash as one of the vehicles caught fire.





Credit: United States Customs and Border Protection

Additionally, Laredo Fire provided medical aid. No injuries were reported.

The passengers were identified as migrants, they have been taken into custody for further investigation.

