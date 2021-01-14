Human remains found in Starr County

Local News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—Human remains were discovered by Border Patrol Agents working in Starr County Thursday.

According to the Starr County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area of Fronton Texas on FM 650 in reference to human remains that were found.

The identification card of a 23-year-old man from Mexico was found next to the remains, according to officials.

The Mexican Consulate was notified by officials. Identification will be withheld until family members are notified.

The case remains under investigation.

