CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating after human remains were found Wednesday.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by the Texas Rangers, stating that they had found some human remains in the area near Laguna Atascosa.

Troopers were initially flagged down by a bill board crew that was replacing a sign, off of Highway 48, just south of Port Isabel, authorities said.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and determined the area was inside the city of Port Isabel limits and that the remains were located in federal refuge property.

Federal authorities have been contacted to take over the investigation. No other details have been released.